Get signed up for Wetland Reserve Easements

CHAMPAIGN — Ivan Dozier, State Conservationist, has announced the application period for the 2021 Agricultural Conservation Easement Program (ACEP-WRE). USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) helps provide long-term protection of Illinois’ farmland, wetlands and grasslands through ACEP.

“The first application cut-off date has been established,” Dozier explains. “Right now we’re accepting applications for Wetland Reserve Easements (WRE). Applications that are received and meet program eligibility by Friday, Feb. 5 will be considered for the 2021 program.”

For ACEP-WRE in FY21, Illinois was allocated $4.5 million. NRCS may establish a second application funding cutoff opportunity later this year if all funds are not used in the first application cutoff or if more funds become available. Dozier reminds farmers and landowners they can apply for ACEP — and all conservation programs — at any time, as sign-up is continuous and applications can be submitted any time.

NRCS offers two types of easements through ACEP: Agricultural Land Easements (ALE) and Wetland Reserve Easements (WRE). NRCS will establish an application cutoff for ALE at a later date. NRCS is still finalizing ranking criteria for fiscal year 2021.