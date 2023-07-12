OAKLAND — Gwendalynn Taylor of Oakland is a new junior member of the American Angus Association.
Junior members of the association are eligible to register cattle in the American Angus Association, participate in programs conducted by the National Junior Angus Association and take part in Association-sponsored shows and other national and regional events.
The American Angus Association is the largest beef breed association in the world, with nearly 22,000 active adult and junior members and is home to an extensive breed registry that grows by more than 300,000 animals each year. The Association also provides programs and services to farmers, ranchers and others who rely on Angus to produce quality genetics for the beef industry and quality beef for consumers.
Photos: One restaurant's upcycling efforts
Shuggie's Trash Pie chef and co-owner David Murphy prepares food at the restaurant in San Francisco, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. World Upcycling Day is June 24, celebrating the repurposing of old products into something new. This year, the movement is focusing on upcycling food, like misshapen produce or offcuts of meat, as a way to prevent food waste. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
A Pistachio Papi Polenta dish is shown at Shuggie's Trash Pie restaurant in San Francisco, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. World Upcycling Day is June 24, celebrating the repurposing of old products into something new. This year, the movement is focusing on upcycling food, like misshapen produce or offcuts of meat, as a way to prevent food waste. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Shuggie's Trash Pie co-owner Kayla Abe stands in the restaurant in San Francisco, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. World Upcycling Day is June 24, celebrating the repurposing of old products into something new. This year, the movement is focusing on upcycling food, like misshapen produce or offcuts of meat, as a way to prevent food waste. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
The Goddess dish, top, is shown at Shuggie's Trash Pie restaurant in San Francisco, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. World Upcycling Day is June 24, celebrating the repurposing of old products into something new. This year, the movement is focusing on upcycling food, like misshapen produce or offcuts of meat, as a way to prevent food waste. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Multiple dishes are shown at a table at Shuggie's Trash Pie restaurant in San Francisco, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. World Upcycling Day is June 24, celebrating the repurposing of old products into something new. This year, the movement is focusing on upcycling food, like misshapen produce or offcuts of meat, as a way to prevent food waste. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
A Cheddah and Feta Trash Pie pizza is shown at Shuggie's Trash Pie restaurant in San Francisco, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. World Upcycling Day is June 24, celebrating the repurposing of old products into something new. This year, the movement is focusing on upcycling food, like misshapen produce or offcuts of meat, as a way to prevent food waste. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
An Already Famous Garlic Knots dish is shown at Shuggie's Trash Pie restaurant in San Francisco, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. World Upcycling Day is June 24, celebrating the repurposing of old products into something new. This year, the movement is focusing on upcycling food, like misshapen produce or offcuts of meat, as a way to prevent food waste. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
People sit in the outdoor dining area of Shuggie's Trash Pie restaurant in San Francisco, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. World Upcycling Day is June 24, celebrating the repurposing of old products into something new. This year, the movement is focusing on upcycling food, like misshapen produce or offcuts of meat, as a way to prevent food waste. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Shuggie's Trash Pie chef and co-owner David Murphy, second from left, and staff prepare food in the restaurant's kitchen in San Francisco, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. World Upcycling Day is June 24, celebrating the repurposing of old products into something new. This year, the movement is focusing on upcycling food, like misshapen produce or offcuts of meat, as a way to prevent food waste. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Teresa Chang, left, takes photos as Shuggie's Trash Pie co-owner Kayla Abe brings a Cheddah and Feta Trash Pie pizza to the table at the restaurant in San Francisco, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. World Upcycling Day is June 24, celebrating the repurposing of old products into something new. This year, the movement is focusing on upcycling food, like misshapen produce or offcuts of meat, as a way to prevent food waste. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
