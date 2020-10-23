Harvest yields holding steady across Central Illinois

DECATUR — Because of a dry summer that stretched into the fall, most Central Illinois farmers are ahead of schedule for the harvest, but the lack of rain has cut into expected yields. The season comes amid various COVID-related concerns.

The first reviews of the harvest season have been positive, said Coles County Farm Bureau Manager Tonya Eich.

“I think yields are going well and harvest is going well for the majority,” she said. “We have had some issues with combine fires, but with the quick response of all of our fire departments and volunteers, everything turned out as well as it could.”

Tom Moore, a Coles County corn and soybean farmer near Charleston, said the harvest season has been everything he expected.

“We didn’t have any major issues as far as extreme weather or extreme drought during the summer,” he said. “No year is perfect, and we could have used a little more rain – and maybe a little less during the spring, but compared to last year when we were just getting into the fields about now, we are happy.”