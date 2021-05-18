Help us grow our Central Illinois farmers market list 🍎

The Pantagraph is keeping a running list of farmers markets open across Central Illinois this summer. To help us grow our list, send your market’s information to newsroom@pantagraph.com.

The latest addition:

Hudson Farmers Market

Where: 212 E. Franklin St. at the Hudson Methodist Church

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When: Thursdays 4:30-6:30 p.m., May to Sept. 23.

Find the full list by searching for "Central Illinois farmers market" at pantagraph.com.

+4 Watch now: Find your closest Central Illinois farmers market this summer 🌽 Most farmers markets took a hiatus or cut hours in 2020, but this month several Central Illinois communities can look forward to their return.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0