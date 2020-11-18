Homegrown by Heroes shines light on service men and women in agriculture

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Agriculture is proud to relaunch a program aimed at highlighting our service men and women in agriculture.

The Homegrown by Heroes program allows Illinois farmers, ranchers, fishermen and producers who have served or are still serving in any branch of the U.S. military to use a special logo on the agricultural products they sell to the public.

“As a veteran, I understand how hard it is to return to civilian life,” said Jerry Costello II, IDOA acting director. “We want to help our service men and women in the agriculture industry in any way possible. Highlighting products grown by our veterans will not only help to grow the agriculture industry but give our service men and women the boost they need to grow their second career.”

“I commend the Department of Agriculture for continuing to give Illinois Veterans the opportunity to distinguish themselves in a competitive marketplace,” said Linda Chapa LaVia, Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs director. “When given the opportunity, Americans unwaveringly support our nations’ heroes. The Homegrown by Heroes program helps veterans thrive and gives the public the chance to show their appreciation for their service.”