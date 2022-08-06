Hutchins awarded Angus Foundation award

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Morgan Hutchins of Charleston received the Gary Brost Leaders Engaged in Angus Development Award at the 2022 National Junior Angus Show Scholarship Presentation in Kansas City, Missouri.

“It’s very fulfilling to read through the applications knowing these students are future industry leaders,” said Jaclyn Upperman, executive director of the Angus Foundation. “It is clear these juniors hold the passion, tenacity and enthusiasm to carry the breed for years to come.”

A five-member committee consisting of industry experts, Foundation board members, Angus breeders and National Junior Angus Association board members evaluate the applications. The committee considers involvement, participation, leadership, service, career goals and other criteria set forth in the scholarships’ fund agreements.

“Year after year, Angus donors continue to invest in the next generation of Angus breeders,” Upperman said. “It is because of their support the Foundation can offer these opportunities to junior members.”

Since 1998, The Angus Foundation has awarded more than $4.2 million in undergraduate and graduate scholarships.