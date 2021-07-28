Hutchins is winner at All-American Angus Breeders' Futurity Junior Show

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Angus exhibitors led 134 entries at the 2021 All-American Angus Breeders' Futurity Junior Show, June 12 in Louisville, Ky.
Zach Butler, Milton, Tenn., evaluated the 87 owned females, 30 bred-and-owned females, eight bred-and-owned bulls, six cow-calf pairs, and three steers before choosing the winners.
Morgan Hutchins of Charleston received honors for bred-and-owned reserve intermediate champion bull, Destinys Hi-Country 283, honors for bred-and-owned reserve senior bull calf champion, Destinys Fullback 289, and honors for reserve grand champion cow-calf pair for Colburn Saras Dream 9727, the January 2019 daughter of Dameron First Class. Hutchins owns both winning bulls and the winning calf.
She was also named Premier Exhibitor and Premier Junior Breeder at the event.