Hutchins is winner at Junior Angus Classic Regional

HARRISONBURG, Va. — Junior Angus exhibitors led 320 entries at the 2021 Mid-Atlantic Junior Angus Classic Regional Preview Show, March 13-14 in Harrisonburg, Va.
Scott Bush, Britton, S.D., evaluated the 107 owned females, 54 bred-and-owned females, 55 steers, 14 bred-and-owned steers, 10 bred-and-owned bulls, two cow-calf pairs and 78 Angus-based crossbred steers.
Morgan Hutchins of Charleston received honors for bred-and-owned intermediate champion heifer, Destinys Blackcap 284, and honors for owned intermediate champion heifer, Diamond T Saras Dream 0206. Hutchins owns both winning heifers.
