IDNR accepting applications for Habitat Fund Project and Pheasant Fund grant opportunities

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is accepting applications for two grant opportunities through Aug. 2: the Illinois Habitat Fund and the State Pheasant Fund grants.

The Illinois Habitat Fund Special Funds Grant Program enhances game and non-game wildlife habitat through projects developed by not-for-profit organizations and governmental entities. The State Pheasant Fund Special Funds Grant Program enhances pheasant habitat through projects developed by not-for-profit organizations and governmental entities.

Funding for both grants comes from the sale of habitat stamps to sportsmen and sportswomen. This year, all applications for these grants will be accepted online through the Amplifund portal.

For more information, contact Susan Duke at susan.duke@illinois.gov or call 217-785-4416.

