SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is seeking applicants for seasonal conservation workers at state parks and historic sites around the state.

These are temporary positions not to exceed six months. Conservation workers perform routine maintenance and custodial duties, such as mowing, landscaping, painting, cleaning, loading and unloading vehicles, cutting firewood and more.

Other responsibilities include assisting in preparing locations for hunting and fishing, preparing sites for programs, assisting in the care of cover crops and food plots, maintaining tools and equipment, and performing basic vehicle maintenance.

Conservation workers make periodic rounds at sites to check for safety, clear and maintain trails and pathways, install signage, and more.

They also assist site visitors and direct traffic when needed, as well as participate in interpretive and educational activities at historic sites.

“These are excellent summer jobs for people who enjoy being outdoors and are excited to help visitors enjoy Illinois’ beautiful state parks and historic sites,” said Paula Martel, director of IDNR’s Office of Land Management. “Seasonal workers gain valuable professional experience and a unique understanding of what it takes to operate these sites.”

IDNR currently has openings at the following locations:

Eagle Creek State Park, Findlay

Fox Ridge State Park, Charleston

Hidden Springs State Forest, Strasburg

Lincoln Trail State Park, Marshall

Walnut Point State Park, Oakland

To learn more about the positions, qualifications, deadline for applications, and instructions for applying, visit bit.ly/IDNRjobs. Look for positions titled “conservation/historic preservation worker.”