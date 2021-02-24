Illinois 4-H staff evaluate options for summer 2021 exhibitions

While the 2021 4-H exhibition season will be shaped by the ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic, we are working hard to find solutions that balance the safety of our communities with the benefits our youth gain from participating in face-to-face judging experiences.

For summer 2021, we are exploring strategies that support a safe return to in-person 4-H exhibitions. As the youth development program of University of Illinois Extension, our events must abide by the guidelines of both campus and the Illinois Department of Public Health. As we evaluate options and apply innovative thinking to our event management processes, it is important to note that Illinois 4-H will continue to follow all relevant public health guidelines.

We’ve learned a great deal since the summer of 2020 and we believe there is a path forward that will allow us to step back into in-person exhibitions. Illinois 4-H staff are diligently researching and designing a variety of program formats and structures. Our goal is to provide options so that each county can make their own program decisions based on current local conditions. New safety protocols will play a significant role in our return to in-person programming, so we ask for your help in preparing your family and your community for what that may look like. Specific details will be announced later this spring and will reflect the best practices in place for managing COVID-19.