Illinois ag department to offer free agrichemical containers recycling

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Agriculture is encouraging farmers and agrichemical facilities to save their empty agrichemical containers as they will once again be hosting free container recycling days throughout the State.

Beginning in the middle of July and continuing into August, sites throughout the State will collect the empty containers which will be recycled and made into shipping pallets, plastic lumber, and other useful products.

“This program offers farmers and agrichemical facilities a convenient opportunity to dispose of empty pesticide containers while also helping to protect the environment,” said Jerry Costello II, Director, IDOA. "I encourage farmers to gather containers they are planning to dispose and take them to the nearest collection site to be repurposed."

Metal and household pesticide containers are not eligible for the recycling program. Collection sites will accept only high-density polyethylene, #2 plastic agrichemical containers that are clean and dry. Participants are responsible for rinsing them and removing all caps, labels, booklets, and foil seals.