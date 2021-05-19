 Skip to main content
Illinois ag department to offer free agrichemical containers recycling
SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Agriculture is encouraging farmers and agrichemical facilities to save their empty agrichemical containers as they will once again be hosting free container recycling days throughout the State.

Beginning in the middle of July and continuing into August, sites throughout the State will collect the empty containers which will be recycled and made into shipping pallets, plastic lumber, and other useful products.

“This program offers farmers and agrichemical facilities a convenient opportunity to dispose of empty pesticide containers while also helping to protect the environment,” said Jerry Costello II, Director, IDOA. "I encourage farmers to gather containers they are planning to dispose and take them to the nearest collection site to be repurposed."

OVER THE COLES: Midwestern farmers, ranchers have access to new resource center

Metal and household pesticide containers are not eligible for the recycling program. Collection sites will accept only high-density polyethylene, #2 plastic agrichemical containers that are clean and dry. Participants are responsible for rinsing them and removing all caps, labels, booklets, and foil seals.

Mini-Bulk and Intermediate Bulk containers can be recycled via the Department’s container recycling program by making the following container preparations: Mini Bulk (cage) containers are required to be cut into separate top, bottom and sides, fittings discarded (no metal, no wood) (6 slabs of plastic). Intermediate Bulk Containers are to be cut in to 1-foot square pieces, fittings discarded (no metal, no wood). In 2021, G. Phillips and Sons, LLC Began offering services to pick up Mini-Bulk and Intermediate Bulk containers throughout the year. Please feel free to contact G. Phillips and Sons, LLC at 678-232-6047 to learn more about their Mini-Bulk and Intermediate Bulk container collection service.

The program is a cooperative venture between the Illinois Department of Agriculture, Agriculture Container Recycling Council, GROWMARK, Inc., Illinois Fertilizer and Chemical Association, G. Phillips and Sons, L.L.C., Illinois Farm Bureau, and the University of Illinois Extension.

The collection sites and dates for the 2019 Pesticide Container Recycling Program are as follows:

Permanent collection sites:

  • Carmi, Klein Flying Service, Bri Klein, 812-890-8605
  • Lawrenceville, Klein Flying Service, Robert Klein, 618-884-1040

Local Single Day Collection Sites:

  • July. 27, 9-11 a.m.,  Montrose, Effingham Equity, Andy Meinhart, 217-342-3123
  • July 27, 9-11 a.m., Vandalia, Woolsey Brothers, Randy Goodman, 618-283-1263
  • July 28, 1-3 p.m., Pana, Effingham Equity, Andy Meinhart, 217-342-3123
  • July 30; 9-11 a.m., Tolono, United Prairie, Ben Rawlins, 217-485-6000

Additional information can be found on the IDOA website at agriculture.illinois.gov, click on the “Environment” tab and then “Agrichemicals”. To obtain a free brochure about the program, call the Illinois department of Agriculture toll free at 1-800-641-3934.

