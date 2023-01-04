Illinois ag prices up from last year

ST. LOUIS — The National Agricultural Statistics Service has issued its current agricultural prices report.

The November Prices Received Index 2011 Base (Agricultural Production), at 133.4, increased 4.5% from October and 23% from November 2021. At 127.1, the Crop Production Index was up 4.3% from last month and 19% from the previous year.

The Livestock Production Index, at 143.4, increased 3.2% from October and 30% from November of last year. Producers received higher prices during November for lettuce, soybeans, market eggs and cattle but lower prices for hogs, hay, milk and cotton.

In addition to prices, the volume change of commodities marketed also influences the indexes. In November, there was increased monthly movement for corn, milk, cattle and cotton and decreased marketing of soybeans, grapes, lettuce and wheat.