Illinois corn ahead, soybeans behind average

ST. LOUIS — The National Agricultural Statistics Service has issued its current crop progress and condition reports.

There were 5.4 days suitable for field work during the week ending July 31. Statewide, the average temperature was 72.2 degrees, 2.5 degrees below normal. Precipitation averaged 1.43 inches, 0.59 inches above normal. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 3% very short, 23% short, 61% adequate, and 13% surplus. Subsoil moisture supply was rated 6% very short, 19% short, 64% adequate and 11% surplus.

Corn silking reached 91%, compared to the 5-year average of 90%. Corn dough reached 31%, compared to the 5-year average of 42%. Corn condition was rated 2% very poor, 6% poor, 18% fair, 52% good, and 22% excellent.