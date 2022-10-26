Illinois corn and soybean harvests slightly behind average

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ST. LOUIS — The National Agricultural Statistics Service has issued their current Illinois Crop progress reports

There were 5.1 days suitable for field work during the week ending Oct. 16. Statewide, the average temperature was 53.0 degrees, 2.9 degrees below normal. Precipitation averaged 0.59 inches, 0.08 inches above normal. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 22% very short, 31% short, 44% adequate and 3% surplus. Subsoil moisture supply was rated 24% very short, 33% short, 42% adequate and 1% surplus.

Corn mature reached 88%, compared to the 5-year average of 94%. Corn harvested for grain reached 47%, compared to the 5-year average of 55%. Corn condition was rated 3% very poor, 4% poor, 20% fair, 53% good and 20% excellent.

Soybeans dropping leaves reached 96%, compared to the 5-year average of 93%. Soybeans harvested reached 55%, compared to the 5-year average of 58%. Soybean condition was rated 4% very poor, 4% poor, 21% fair, 53% good, and 18% excellent.

Winter wheat planted reached 39%, compared to the 5-year average of 51%. Winter wheat emerged reached 8%, compared to the 5-year average of 22%.

