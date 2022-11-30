 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick topical

Illinois corn and soybean productions up in November

  • 0

Watch now: Adam Brown talks about farm safety 

ST. LOUIS — The National Agricultural Statistics Service has issued its November crop production reports.

Corn: Planted area is estimated at 10.8 million acres, down 2% from last year. Harvested area, forecast at 10.55 million acres, is down 3% from 2021. Based on Nov. 1 conditions, the Illinois corn yield is forecast at a record 215 bushels per acre, up 13 bushels from 2021. Production is forecast at 2.27 billion bushels, up 3% from last year’s production.

Soybeans: Planted area is estimated at 10.8 million acres, up 2% from last year. Harvested area, forecast at 10.7 million acres, is up 2% from 2021. Based on Nov. 1 conditions, the Illinois soybean yield is forecast at 64 bushels per acre, down 1 bushel per acre from last year. Production is forecast at a 685 million bushels, up less than 1% from 2021.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk is still the world's richest man despite losing $100 billion in 2022

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk is still the world's richest man despite losing $100 billion in 2022

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News