Illinois corn and soybean productions up in November

ST. LOUIS — The National Agricultural Statistics Service has issued its November crop production reports.

Corn: Planted area is estimated at 10.8 million acres, down 2% from last year. Harvested area, forecast at 10.55 million acres, is down 3% from 2021. Based on Nov. 1 conditions, the Illinois corn yield is forecast at a record 215 bushels per acre, up 13 bushels from 2021. Production is forecast at 2.27 billion bushels, up 3% from last year’s production.