Illinois corn and soybean productions up in November

ST. LOUIS — The National Agricultural Statistics Service has issued its November crop production reports.
Corn: Planted area is estimated at 10.8 million acres, down 2% from last year. Harvested area, forecast at 10.55 million acres, is down 3% from 2021. Based on Nov. 1 conditions, the Illinois corn yield is forecast at a record 215 bushels per acre, up 13 bushels from 2021. Production is forecast at 2.27 billion bushels, up 3% from last year’s production.
Soybeans: Planted area is estimated at 10.8 million acres, up 2% from last year. Harvested area, forecast at 10.7 million acres, is up 2% from 2021. Based on Nov. 1 conditions, the Illinois soybean yield is forecast at 64 bushels per acre, down 1 bushel per acre from last year. Production is forecast at a 685 million bushels, up less than 1% from 2021.