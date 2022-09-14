Illinois corn and soybeans both behind average

ST. LOUIS — The National Agricultural Statistics Service has issued its current weekly crop progress and condition reports.

There were 5.5 days suitable for field work during the week ending Sept. 4. Statewide, the average temperature was 72.6 degrees, 0.9 degrees above normal. Precipitation averaged 1.36 inches, 0.57 inches above normal. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 9% very short, 21% short, 66% adequate, and 4% surplus. Subsoil moisture supply was rated 10% very short, 21% short, 67% adequate and 2% surplus.

Corn dough reached 88%, compared to the 5-year average of 95%. Corn dented reached 64%, compared to the 5-year average of 74%. Corn mature reached 11%, compared to the 5-year average of 21%. Corn condition was rated 4% very poor, 4% poor, 21% fair, 51% good, and 20% excellent.