Illinois corn and soybeans catching up to average

ST. LOUIS — The National Agricultural Statistics Service has issued its current weekly crop progress and condition reports.

There were 5.6 days suitable for field work during the week ending Sept. 25. Statewide, the average temperature was 68.3 degrees, 6.4 degrees above normal. Precipitation averaged 0.88 inches, 0.05 inches above normal. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 11% very short, 10% short, 64% adequate, and 15% surplus. Subsoil moisture supply was rated 12% very short, 21% short, 66% adequate and 1% surplus.

Corn dough reached 96%, compared to the 5-year average of 99%. Corn dented reached 81%, compared to the 5-year average of 94%. Corn mature reached 47%, compared to the 5-year average of 66%. Corn harvested for grain reached 6%, compared to the 5- year average of 16%. Corn condition was rated 5% very poor, 6% poor, 20% fair, 53% good, and 16% excellent.

Soybeans setting pods reached 96%, compared to the 5-year average of 98%. Soybeans dropping leaves reached 63%, compared to the 5-year average of 57%. Soybeans harvested reached 2%, compared to the 5-year average of 10%. Soybean condition was rated 5% very poor, 6% poor, 23% fair, 51% good, 15% excellent.