Illinois corn even with average, soybeans ahead

ST. LOUIS — The National Agricultural Statistics Service has issued its current weekly crop progress and condition reports along with its overall crop production reports for the month of August.

There were 4.5 days suitable for field work during the week ending Aug. 7, 2022. Statewide, the average temperature was 78.6 degrees, 4.9 degrees above normal. Precipitation averaged 1.50 inches, 0.60 inches above normal. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 8% very short, 16% short, 58% adequate, and 18% surplus. Subsoil moisture supply was rated 6% very short, 18% short, 64% adequate and 12% surplus.

Corn silking reached 96%, even with the 5-year average. Corn dough reached 55%, compared to the 5-year average of 60%. Corn dented reached 2%, compared to the 5-year average of 10 percent. Corn condition was rated 1% very poor, 4% poor, 20% fair, 54% good, and 21% excellent.

Soybeans blooming reached 90%, compared to the 5-year average of 89%. Soybeans setting pods reached 61%, compared to the 5-year average of 67%. Soybean condition was rated 1% very poor, 3% poor, 26% fair, 50 percent good, 20 percent excellent.

August Illinois Crop Production

Corn: Planted area is estimated at 10.7 million acres, down 3% from last year. Harvested area, forecast at 10.45 million acres, is down 4% from 2021. Based on Aug. 1 conditions, the Illinois corn yield is forecast at 203 bushels per acre, up 1 bushel from 2021. Production is forecast at 2.12 billion bushels, down 3% from last year’s production.

Soybeans: Planted area is estimated at 11.2 million acres, up 6% from last year. Harvested area, forecast at 11.1 million acres, is up 6% from 2021. Based on Aug. 1 conditions, the Illinois soybean yield is forecast at a record 66 bushels per acre, up 2 bushels from 2021. Production is forecast at a record 733 million bushels, up 9% from 2021.