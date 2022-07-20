Illinois corn, soybeans conditions in July

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ST. LOUIS — The National Agricultural Statistics Service has issued its current crop progress and condition reports.

There were 4.8 days suitable for field work during the week ending July 10. Statewide, the average temperature was 77.5 degrees, 1.5 degrees above normal. Precipitation averaged 2.07 inches, 1.22 inches above normal. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 9% very short, 22% short, 59% adequate, and 10% surplus. Subsoil moisture supply was rated 9% very short, 23% short, 65% adequate and 3% surplus.

Corn silking reached 15%, compared to the 5-year average of 40%. Corn condition was rated 2% very poor, 5% poor, 27% fair, 53% good, and 13% excellent.

USDA to Survey County Small Grains Acreage

Soybeans blooming reached 29%, compared to the 5-year average of 37%. Soybeans setting pods reached 2%, compared to the 5-year average of 9%. Soybean condition was rated 4% very poor, 6% poor, 27% fair, 49% good, 14% excellent.

Winter wheat harvested for grain was 92%, compared to the 5-year average of 90%.

For more information on NASS surveys and reports, call the Heartland Regional Field Office at 314-595-9594 or e-mail nassrfohlr@usda.gov.

