Illinois corn, soybeans in good condition so far

ST. LOUIS — The National Agricultural Statistics Service has issued its current crop progress and condition reports.

There were 5.4 days suitable for field work during the week ending June 12. Statewide, the average temperature was 69.1 degrees, 1.4 degrees below normal. Precipitation averaged 0.99 inches, 0.07 inches degrees above normal. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 1% very short, 11% short, 85% adequate and 3% surplus. Subsoil moisture supply was rated 1% very short, 8% short, 86% adequate and 5% surplus.

Corn emerged reached 96%, compared to the five-year average of 89%. Corn condition was rated 2% poor, 21% fair, 62% good and 15% excellent.

Soybeans planted reached 94%, compared to the five-year average of 87%. Soybeans emerged reached 88%, compared to the five-year average of 75%. Soybean condition was rated 3% poor, 21% fair, 63% good and 13% excellent.

Winter wheat harvested for grain was 3%, compared to the 5-year average of 9%. Winter wheat condition was rated 1% very poor, 7% poor, 22% fair, 50% good, and 20% excellent.

