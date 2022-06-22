 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recommended for you…

editor's pick topical

Illinois corn, soybeans in good condition so far

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — The National Agricultural Statistics Service has issued its current crop progress and condition reports.

There were 5.4 days suitable for field work during the week ending June 12. Statewide, the average temperature was 69.1 degrees, 1.4 degrees below normal. Precipitation averaged 0.99 inches, 0.07 inches degrees above normal. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 1% very short, 11% short, 85% adequate and 3% surplus. Subsoil moisture supply was rated 1% very short, 8% short, 86% adequate and 5% surplus.

Corn emerged reached 96%, compared to the five-year average of 89%. Corn condition was rated 2% poor, 21% fair, 62% good and 15% excellent.

Soybeans planted reached 94%, compared to the five-year average of 87%. Soybeans emerged reached 88%, compared to the five-year average of 75%. Soybean condition was rated 3% poor, 21% fair, 63% good and 13% excellent.

OVER THE COLES: Five tips for healthy ponds

Winter wheat harvested for grain was 3%, compared to the 5-year average of 9%. Winter wheat condition was rated 1% very poor, 7% poor, 22% fair, 50% good, and 20% excellent.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tips for buying your first car amid historic shortages

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Charleston woman earns Angus honors

Charleston woman earns Angus honors

TIMONIUM, Md. — Morgan Hutchins of Charleston received honors at the 2022 Atlantic National Regional Preview Junior Angus Show and the 2022 At…

Watch Now: Related Video

Tips for buying your first car amid historic shortages

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News