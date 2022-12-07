Illinois crop production up from previous year

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ST. LOUIS — The National Agricultural Statistics Service has issued its current agricultural price reports.

The October Prices Received Index 2011 Base (agricultural production), at 127.7, decreased 2.7% from September but increased 20% from October 2021. At 121.9, the Crop Production Index was down 4% from last month but up 15% from the previous year.

The Livestock Production Index, at 138.9, increased 1.8% from September, and 29 percent from October last year.

Producers received lower prices during October for corn, soybeans, potatoes, and broilers, but higher prices for lettuce, milk, strawberries and eggs. In addition to prices, the volume change of commodities marketed also influences the indexes.

In October, there was decreased monthly movement for cattle, milk, broilers, and eggs, and increased marketing of soybeans, corn, upland cotton, and calves.

