Illinois Department of Agriculture to host virtual hemp summit

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Agriculture will host a virtual Hemp Summit on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

The free online event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon with presentations from growers, processors, university researchers, industry stakeholders and IDOA staff.

“We have had two solid hemp growing seasons here in Illinois, with many takeaways from those who have weathered the challenges that come in the infant stages of an industry,” said IDOA Division Manager David Lakeman. “To have a venue where farmers, processors and others involved in the industry can share what works and what doesn’t is invaluable.”

Topics on the agenda include: the 2020 growing season, best practices, and lessons learned. Information on the panelists will be available prior to the event.

The 2021 Hemp Summit is free to attend, but registration is required. Those interested in attending can register online at https://www2.illinois.gov/sites/agr/Plants/Pages/Hemp-Summit-Registration.aspx. Registered attendees will be emailed a link to the event Monday, Feb. 22.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.