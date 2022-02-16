Illinois Department of Agriculture to host virtual hemp summit

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Agriculture will host a virtual Hemp Summit on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

The free online event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon with presentations from growers, processors, university researchers, industry stakeholders and IDOA staff.

“Having a place for our hemp farmers to gather with like-minded people and share lessons has been vital,” said IDOA Division Manager David Lakeman. “We are excited we can provide that space during our annual Hemp Summit and hope our farmers take away information they can implement in the 2022 growing season.”

OVER THE COLES: Trim trees, shrubs in the dormant season for stronger, healthier plants

The Summit’s agenda is structured to optimize the distribution of information and limit repetition during the three-hour event. Topics on the agenda include: the 2021 growing season, best practices, and lessons learned. Information on the panelists will be available prior to the event.

The 2022 Hemp Summit is free to attend, but registration is required. Those interested in attending can register online at https://www2.illinois.gov/sites/agr/Plants/Pages/Hemp-Summit-Registration.aspx.

