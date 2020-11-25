Illinois EQIP application deadlines set

CHAMPAIGN — Look to the USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service for conservation assistance on agricultural and forestland.

Ivan Dozier, Illinois NRCS State Conservationist explains, “NRCS has a long history of conservation planning with agricultural producers and forestry managers. We have the technical knowledge to develop a conservation plan for your resource concerns and NRCS has conservation programs that are available to implement that plan.”

The primary financial assistance program is the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP). EQIP provides financial and technical assistance to agricultural and forestland producers. To participate, producers can apply for EQIP throughout the year; however, Illinois NRCS has established an application deadline for Jan. 8. Producers are encouraged to submit an application by the application deadline if they are interested in the program.