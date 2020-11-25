Illinois EQIP application deadlines set

CHAMPAIGN — Look to the USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service for conservation assistance on agricultural and forestland.
Ivan Dozier, Illinois NRCS State Conservationist explains, “NRCS has a long history of conservation planning with agricultural producers and forestry managers. We have the technical knowledge to develop a conservation plan for your resource concerns and NRCS has conservation programs that are available to implement that plan.”
The primary financial assistance program is the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP). EQIP provides financial and technical assistance to agricultural and forestland producers. To participate, producers can apply for EQIP throughout the year; however, Illinois NRCS has established an application deadline for Jan. 8. Producers are encouraged to submit an application by the application deadline if they are interested in the program.
With EQIP, producers have successfully addressed natural resource issues on their farm. Some EQIP activities include installing structures to address gully erosion, improving pastureland diversity by interseeding, and improving soil health by increasing organic matter with cover crops. In addition to conservation practices, EQIP funds the development of a plan, such as Comprehensive Nutrient Management Plans (CNMPs), Grazing Plans, Drainage Water Management Plans, and more.
Producers interested in EQIP should submit a signed application (NRCS-CPA-1200 form) to the local NRCS field office or through the farmers.gov website using their account. A blank NRCS-CPA-1200 application form may be obtained from the local office or on the Illinois NRCS website. Producers wishing to use farmers.gov, can sign in or create an account by clicking on “Sign up” in the upper right of the website.
EQIP applications submitted by Jan. 8 will be evaluated by local NRCS field office staff. The NRCS staff will work with an applicant to assess the land and resource concerns, answer ranking questions, and determine program eligibility. If an application is ranked high enough to be funded, the NRCS staff will work with the applicant to develop a contract.
EQIP is a voluntary conservation program available for agricultural producers and forestry producers. Through EQIP, NRCS will provide financial and technical assistance to install conservation practices. For information on EQIP, contact the local NRCS field office or visit
