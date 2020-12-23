Illinois Farm Bureau announces 2021 Nutrient Stewardship Grant recipients

BLOOMINGTON — The Coles County Farm Bureau is one of 28 Illinois county Farm Bureaus that have been awarded grants under the Nutrient Stewardship Grant Program.

For the sixth consecutive year, Illinois Farm Bureau has awarded the grants – totaling more than $700,000 in the last five years – to help promote local nutrient stewardship, soil health and water quality projects.

“We are pleased to announce that the 2021 Nutrient Stewardship Grant Program has committed over $150,000 to support 21 different projects across the state,” said Lauren Lurkins, director of environmental policy. “Illinois farmers have a strong desire and opportunity to implement helpful and innovative conservation practices on their farms. These inventive county Farm Bureau projects both educate and present new data to area farmers as they work together to move the needle on the state’s nutrient loss reduction strategy goals.”

The 2021 grant projects include hosting spring and fall field days to promote conservation practices and new research findings, reducing nutrient run-off in two nutrient loss reduction strategy priority watersheds, incorporating cover crops, conducting soil and water sampling, exploring manure management, creating publications and hosting a series of watershed planning meetings.