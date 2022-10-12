Illinois grain stocks, hog reports announced

ST. LOUIS — The National Agricultural Statistics Service has issued its current grain stocks and hog inventory reports

Illinois Grain Stocks

Old crop corn stocks in all positions on Sept. 1 totaled 145 million bushels, up 14% from Sept. 1, 2021. On-farm stocks totaled 48 million bushels, while off-farm stocks totaled 97.4 million bushels. The June-August 2022 indicated disappearance is 513 million bushels.

Old crop soybean stocks in all positions on Sept. 1 totaled 32.9 million bushels, down 9% from Sept. 1, 2021. On-farm stocks totaled 8.40 million bushels, while off-farm stocks totaled 24.5 million bushels. The June-August 2022 indicated disappearance is 112 million bushels.

All wheat stocks in all positions on Sept. 1 totaled 36 million bushels, down 14% from Sept. 1, 2021. On-farm stocks totaled 5.90 million bushels, while off-farm stocks totaled 30.1 million bushels. The June-August 2022 indicated disappearance is 21.2 million bushels.

Illinois Small Grains 2022 Summary

Winter wheat: Harvested area in 2022 is estimated at 560,000 acres, down 8% from the previous year. The winter wheat yield is estimated at a record 79 bushels per acre the same as 2021. Production is estimated at 44.2 million bushels, down 8% from the previous year.

Oats: Harvested area in 2022, at 10,000 acres, is down 5,000 acres from the previous year. The oat yield is estimated at 83 bushels, unchanged from 2021. Production is estimated at 830,000 bushels, down 415,000 bushels from the previous year.

Illinois Hogs and Pigs

Illinois inventory of all hogs and pigs on Sept. 1 was 5.20 million head, down 2% from June 1, and down 4% from last year. Breeding inventory, at 590,000 head, was down 30,000 from the previous quarter and down 70,000 from last year. Market hog inventory, at 4.61 million head, was down 1% from last quarter and down 3% from last year.