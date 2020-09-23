Illinois has cooler, wetter soils in mid-September

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHAMPAIGN — Soil temperatures have cooled the first half of September, according to Jennie Atkins, Water and Atmospheric Resources Monitoring (WARM) program manager at the Illinois State Water Survey.

Soil temperatures at 4 inches under bare soil fell 5 degrees the first two weeks of September to a state average of 70 degrees on Sept. 15. Daily highs were in the 70s and 80s, while lows fell into the 60s. Temperatures were 4 degrees above the long-term historical average but 5 degrees cooler than in 2019.

The largest drops were in east central Illinois, where temperatures decreased 7 degrees on average.

Wetter weather the past two weeks has led to increases in soil moisture for northern and Central Illinois. Statewide moisture levels at 2-inch depths have risen 28 percent on average. The greatest changes were in northern Illinois. The region has received more than 6 inches of rain so far for the month, causing soil moisture to rise 176 percent.

Southern Illinois has seen drier weather, however. The region averaged 0.57 inches of rain, leading to a 25 percent decrease in soil moisture.

Moisture levels have increased at depths from 4 to 20 inches and remain steady at depths of 39 inches and greater.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.