ST. LOUIS — The National Agricultural Statistics Service has issued its current Illinois respective planting grain stocks and hog inventory reports.

Illinois Prospective Planting

Corn growers intend to plant 11.0 million acres in 2023, up 2% from 2022.

Soybean planted area is expected to total 10.8 million acres, unchanged from the previous year.

Winter wheat area seeded last fall is estimated at 880,000 acres, up 35% from the previous year.

Area planted to oats is expected to total 45,000 acres, down 25% from 2022.

Producers intend to harvest 345,000 acres of all hay in 2023, down 30% from last year.

Illinois Grain Stocks

Corn stocks in all positions on March 1, totaled 1.34 billion bushels, up 6% from March 1, 2022. On-farm stocks totaled 620 million bushels, while off-farm stocks totaled 716 million bushels. The December 2022 to February 2023 indicated disappearance is 643 million bushels.

Soybean stocks in all positions on March 1, totaled 270 million bushels, down 20% from March 1, 2022. On-farm stocks totaled 125 million bushels, while off-farm stocks totaled 145 million bushels. The December 2022 to February 2023 indicated disappearance is 276 million bushels.

All wheat stocks in all positions on March 1, 2023 totaled 19.4 million bushels, down 15% from March 1, 2022. On-farm stocks totaled 1.25 million bushels, while off-farm stocks totaled 18.1 million bushels. The December 2022 - February 2023 indicated disappearance is 10.6 million bushels.

Illinois Hogs and Pigs

Illinois inventory of all hogs and pigs on March 1, was 5.35 million head, down 2% from Dec. 1, 2022, but up 1% from last year. Breeding inventory, at 660,000 head, was unchanged from the previous quarter, but up 70,000 from last year. Market hog inventory, at 4.69 million head, was down 2% from last quarter and down slightly from last year.

The December-February 2023 pig crop, at 2.97 million head, was up 8% from 2022. Sows farrowing during this period totaled 280,000 head, up 20,000 from a year ago. The average pigs saved per litter was 10.60 for the December-February period, unchanged from last year.