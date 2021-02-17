Illinois Product Expo goes online for 2021

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Agriculture announced the launch of Illinois Product Online Marketplace.

This online platform provides consumers the opportunity to purchase Illinois products in place of the annual Illinois Product Expo, which was cancelled due to COVID-19. Now through Wednesday, March 3, 500 Illinois products from 55 vendors throughout the state will be available for purchase at www.IllinoisProductsOnline.com.

“This past year has shown us now more than ever, people are wanting locally sourced products,” said IDOA Marketing Representative Jackie Sambursky. “Our summer farmers markets were a big hit, so when the time was approaching for our Illinois Product Expo, we reached out to Illinois’ ag products vendors and they were on board to provide their products for consumers online.”

Customers will have the option to have their orders delivered for a fee of $11 or select the pickup option for a $3 fee. Both pickup and delivery will take place March 6 and 7, with pickup taking place at the Illinois Building on the Illinois State Fairgrounds. Delivery orders will be made within Sangamon County.

Sponsors of Illinois Product Online Marketplace include Harvest Market, Illinois Farm Bureau, Illinois Wine, Illinois FFA, Prairie Farms and Turasky Meats.