Illinois rainfall and temperatures were below normal in August

Following the warmer than average months of June and July, August began much cooler than average. The below average temperatures persisted through the third week of the month. Temperatures were between 1 and 4 degrees below average through the first three weeks of August.

During the fourth week of August, most stations observed daily high temperatures in the 90s, including five consecutive 90+-degree days in Rockford. This was the longest such streak in Rockford in August since 2011. The station at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport observed 10 days with a high temperature at or above 90 degrees last month.

Although the fourth week of August was unusually warm in northern Illinois, temperatures were closer to average in southern Illinois.

Outlooks

The late August heat will likely be replaced by cooler than average conditions throughout September. The Climate Prediction Center’s 8- to 14-day outlook and 1-month outlook both indicate strongly elevated odds of below normal temperatures.