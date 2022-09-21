Illinois soil temperatures are cool in mid-September

CHAMPAIGN — Falling air temperatures in Illinois have led to cooler soil temperatures, according to Jennie Atkins, Water and Atmospheric Resources Monitoring (WARM) program manager at the Illinois State Water Survey.

Soil temperatures fell during the first two weeks of September as cooler weather moved into the state. Temperatures at four inches under bare soil averaged 71 degrees on Sept. 14, six degrees cooler than at the start of the month and eight degrees lower than in September of last year. Daily highs were in the 70s and 80s with lows in the 60s for most of the state.

However, with warmer weather forecasted for Illinois, soil temperatures are expected to rise in the second half of the month.

Soil moisture at 2-inch depths has increased 2%, on average, so far in September. The largest gains were in northern and western Illinois where moisture levels rose 11 and 13%, respectively. Soil moisture fell 9% in the south to a regional average of 0.19 water fraction by volume on Sept. 14.