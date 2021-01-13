Illinois soybean marketing referendum schedules

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) Acting Director Jerry Costello II has set Tuesday, Feb. 2 as the date for a referendum that proposes to amend the Illinois soybean marketing program. Specifically, the referendum proposes changing the terms for the members of the Program Operating Board from two three-year terms to three three-year terms.

To be eligible to vote in this referendum, you must be an Illinois producer engaged in the business of producing and marketing soybeans and be affected by the Illinois soybean marketing program by having first right of ownership in any soybeans for which payment is received at the first point of sale.

Eligible voters must cast their vote via absentee ballot this year due to COVID-19. Absentee ballots are available now and must be received by the Illinois Department of Agriculture by no later than Friday, Jan. 29.

Requests for ballots should be sent to: Director, Illinois Department of Agriculture, Attn: Bureau of Marketing and Promotion, State Fairgrounds, P.O. Box 19281, Springfield, Ill., 62794-9281.

