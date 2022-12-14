 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Illinois temperatures varied in a dry November

Todd Easton, owner of Terrydale Farms, and Member of the Year at the Coles County Farm Bureau

CHAMPAIGN — Temperature swings in November were extreme in Illinois with slightly cooler than normal temperatures overall, according to Illinois State Climatologist Trent Ford at the University of Illinois’ Illinois State Water Survey.

Meanwhile, most of the state had drier than normal conditions, which extended the dry streak in summer and fall. Near to above normal snowfall fell across the state.

Temperatures

November is known for intense temperature swings with the transition from fall to winter, and this year was no exception. Temperatures reached into the low to mid-80s in several places in the first 10 days of November, including 82 degrees in Cahokia Heights and Cairo. The cold air outbreak in the middle of the month brought nighttime low temperatures into the teens and single digits across the state, including 8 degrees in Monmouth and Champaign.

Average temperatures ranged from the high 30s in northern Illinois to the low 50s in southern Illinois, within 1 degree of normal in the northern half of the state and between 1 and 3 degrees below normal in southern Illinois.

Overall, the preliminary statewide average November temperature was 42.3 degrees, 0.6 degrees above the 1991–2020 average.

Precipitation

Most of the state was drier than normal in November, except for a sliver of northwest Illinois, continuing the dry conditions through the fall months. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows severe to extreme drought across southern Illinois and moderate drought in north-central and northeast Illinois. Dry conditions also affected water levels in streams, lakes, and ponds and low flow on the Illinois and Mississippi rivers.

Despite the drier weather in November, virtually all the state saw near to above normal snowfall. The mid-November snowfall in southern Illinois was unusually heavy and abnormally early, especially in far southern Illinois.

Overall, the preliminary statewide total precipitation in November was 1.92 inches, 1.40 inches below normal.

Outlooks

The current Climate Prediction Center outlook for the month of December shows equal chances of warmer, cooler, wetter, and drier than normal weather across Illinois. Meanwhile, outlooks for the winter season, December through February, lean more into ongoing La Niña patterns, including higher chances of wetter than normal conditions in winter.

