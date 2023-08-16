CHAMPAIGN — In one month, Illinoisans experienced severe heat, lingering drought and flash floods, strong storms, and poor air quality. This was not your typical July, according to Illinois State Climatologist Trent Ford at the Illinois State Water Survey.

Although July is the hottest month of the year in Illinois and typically has the highest frequency of extremely warm weather, the heat in Illinois in late July was unusual, even for our hottest month. Daily high temperatures on July 27 and 28 exceeded 90 degrees across the state and topped 100 degrees in parts of western Illinois. Combined with extremely high humidity, heat index values pushed well over 100 degrees and even exceeded 110 to 115 degrees in some parts of Central Illinois.

The combination of very high temperatures, both day and night, and relentless humidity presented extremely dangerous weather. The heat buckled roads in Central Illinois and forced the cancellation of many outdoor events and practices. The heat also came at a busy time for farm workers, who remain one of the most vulnerable groups to heat-related health impacts in Illinois.

Despite the high temperatures at the end of July, the preliminary statewide average temperature for the month was 75.3 degrees, which was within 1 degree of normal in Illinois.

Rainfall

Moderate to extreme drought covered most of the state coming into July. July weather was somewhat to much wetter than the previous three months. The precipitation ranged from around 2 inches in western Illinois to over 10 inches in parts of southern Illinois. Much of central Illinois was within 1 inch of normal, and western Illinois was somewhat drier than normal.

On July 1 and 2, the Chicago area experienced an extreme rainfall event. Among the highest 24-hour rainfall totals included 8.12 inches in Garfield Park, 8.6 inches in Cicero, and 8.96 inches in Berwyn. The heavy rain inundated stormwater systems and caused widespread flooding across the city, with thousands reporting flooded basements in Chicago alone.

Southern Illinois experienced an incredibly intense series of storms on July 18 and 19. Parts of Williamson, Johnson, Pope, Alexander, and Pulaski counties picked up over 8 inches of rain in less than 24 hours, with rainfall rates exceeding 3 inches per hour. Flash flooding occurred across the region.

The preliminary statewide total July precipitation was 5.08 inches, 1.02 inches above the 1991–2020 average.

Smoke

As wildfires continued to burn across Canada in July, the Midwest suffered from poor air quality as a result. While not quite as intense as in late June, much of northern and central Illinois experienced multiple days of unhealthy air quality last month.

As with extreme heat, health impacts from poor air quality are felt largely by those most vulnerable to environmental hazards, including those experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity, those with strenuous outdoor jobs, and those with chronic respiratory and pulmonary illnesses such as asthma and COPD.

The complicated territory and sheer size of the fires in Canada hinder their management, so it is likely the Midwest will continue experiencing on-again off-again poor air quality days in the coming weeks as long as the fires keep burning.

Tornadoes

Summer drought years tend to have a lack of tornadoes, hail, and storm winds, but not this year. As of July 31, Illinois has had 125 tornadoes in 2023, according to the Storm Prediction Center. This is a preliminary total and may be adjusted later this year. If that total is accurate, it would give this year the third highest tornado frequency on record for any year. The current annual tornado record for Illinois is 142 in 2006.

Outlooks

The most recent Climate Prediction Center outlooks for August show equal chances of above and below normal temperatures in much of the state. Precipitation outlooks are leaning toward wetter than normal for much of the state, which would help improve drought conditions in Illinois.