 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Lading Family celebrates farm sesquicentennial status at State Fair

  • 0
Lading Farm Recongized

The Lading farm near Strasburg was recently honored as an Illinois Sesquicentennial Farm at the Illinois State Fair Agriculture Day. Pictured, left to right, front: Dwight Lading, Melvina Lading, Karen Kull, Debra Wittenberg; back: Kendall Lading, Dennis Lading, Gary Kull, Darrell Wittenberg.

 Submitted photo

STRASBURG — The Lading farm near Strasburg was recently honored as an Illinois Sesquicentennial Farm during a special observance program offered by the Illinois Department of Agriculture.

A ceremony to recognize Illinois Centennial, Sesquicentennial and Bicentennial Farms was conducted during the Illinois State Fair Agriculture Day on Aug. 16 in Springfield.

Current farm owners are Dwight and Melvina Lading. Melvina is the fourth-generation family member to own the land. Attending the award ceremony with Dwight and Melvina were their children, Dennis Lading, Debra Wittenberg and husband Darrell, Karen Kull and husband Gary, and Kendall Lading.

Illinois soils are cooler in mid-August

The Lading Sesquicentennial Farm award proclamation was made by Jerry Costello, Illinois director of agriculture. 

The Centennial Farms program honors generations of farmers who have worked to maintain family farms in Illinois.

To qualify for Sesquicentennial Farm status, an agricultural property must have been owned by the same family of lineal or collateral descendants for at least 150 years. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Starbucks Appoints New CEO

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Starbucks Appoints New CEO

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News