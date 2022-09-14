Lading Family celebrates farm sesquicentennial status at State Fair

STRASBURG — The Lading farm near Strasburg was recently honored as an Illinois Sesquicentennial Farm during a special observance program offered by the Illinois Department of Agriculture.

A ceremony to recognize Illinois Centennial, Sesquicentennial and Bicentennial Farms was conducted during the Illinois State Fair Agriculture Day on Aug. 16 in Springfield.

Current farm owners are Dwight and Melvina Lading. Melvina is the fourth-generation family member to own the land. Attending the award ceremony with Dwight and Melvina were their children, Dennis Lading, Debra Wittenberg and husband Darrell, Karen Kull and husband Gary, and Kendall Lading.

The Lading Sesquicentennial Farm award proclamation was made by Jerry Costello, Illinois director of agriculture.

The Centennial Farms program honors generations of farmers who have worked to maintain family farms in Illinois.