Lake Land College Agriculture Students honored In virtual ceremony

MATTOON — The Lake Land College Agriculture division recently hosted the 50th annual Student Recognition Ceremony to recognize several students with awards and honors.

“A milestone like 50 certainly brings a sense of nostalgia and appreciation for our history and tradition of excellence,” Division Chair Agriculture/Agriculture Instructor Ryan Orrick said. “I am appreciative of all the past faculty members and students who have helped craft the Lake Land Agriculture Division into what it is today, and I would like to thank all of our current staff and Agriculture students for representing this great tradition.”

Orrick as well as several agriculture students offered congratulations and gratitude during the virtual ceremony to agriculture students who were involved in campus activities, military service and who earned state and national awards.

For the 2020-21 school year, 23 agriculture students have held or currently hold FFA section office. Sixty students achieved state FFA degrees and 12 students achieved state proficiency.

Two students were national proficiency winners: Makenna Green, Arthur, in grain production and Tara Hummel, Cabery, in small animal production.