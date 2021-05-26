Lake Land College Agriculture Students honored In virtual ceremony

MATTOON — The Lake Land College Agriculture division recently hosted the 50th annual Student Recognition Ceremony to recognize several students with awards and honors.
“A milestone like 50 certainly brings a sense of nostalgia and appreciation for our history and tradition of excellence,” Division Chair Agriculture/Agriculture Instructor Ryan Orrick said. “I am appreciative of all the past faculty members and students who have helped craft the Lake Land Agriculture Division into what it is today, and I would like to thank all of our current staff and Agriculture students for representing this great tradition.”
Orrick as well as several agriculture students offered congratulations and gratitude during the virtual ceremony to agriculture students who were involved in campus activities, military service and who earned state and national awards.
For the 2020-21 school year, 23 agriculture students have held or currently hold FFA section office. Sixty students achieved state FFA degrees and 12 students achieved state proficiency.
Two students were national proficiency winners: Makenna Green, Arthur, in grain production and Tara Hummel, Cabery, in small animal production.
Three students were also state star winners including Green as Illinois State Star Farmer, Hummel as Illinois Star Placement and Tanner Mickey, Taylorville, as 2020 Illinois State Star Farmer.
The Agriculture Division High GPA awards went to Christine Hoene, Sigel, for Horticulture; Nicholas Knowles, Marshall, for Agriculture Power; Katelynn Gingerich, Sullivan, for Agriculture Production and Green for Agriculture Transfer.
The Agriculture Division Outstanding Student awards went to Alexandra Johnston, Kansas, for Horticulture; Mallory Burgener, Shelbyville, for Agriculture Business; Alex Probst, Wheeler, for Agriculture Production and Emmalyn Walk, Neoga, for Agriculture Transfer.
The 2020-2021 Lake Land College Agriculture Division Overall Outstanding Student award was presented to Hannah Tappendorf, Altamont.
The Agriculture Division Honored Alumnus award was presented to Shaun Casteel, a 1999 graduate of the Lake Land College Agriculture Transfer program. Casteel went on to earn a doctorate in soil science and is now employed at Purdue University as the extension’s Soybean and Small Grain Specialist.
The 2021 John Deere Tech graduates are Patrick Bell, Brocton; Eli Ennis, Charleston; and Skylar Rhoads, Mattoon.
The 2021 Horticulture graduates include Mackinzie Fouty, Casey; Christine Hoene, Sigel; and Alexandra Johnston, Kansas.
The 2021 Agriculture Business graduates are Brooklyn Baugher, Shelbyville; Mason Campbell, Windsor; Bailey Cox, Charleston; Trenton Pinnell, Kansas; and Austin Sloan, Shelbyville.
The 2021 Agriculture Power Technology graduates include Nicholas Knowles, Marshall.
The 2021 Agriculture Production and Management graduates are Rhett Banman, Charleston; Tucker Cripe, Shelbyville; Katelynn Gingerich, Sullivan; Alex Probst, Wheeler; and Garrett Tippit, Findlay.
The 2021 Agriculture Transfer graduates include Elizabeth Applegate, Casey; Beau Bennett, Windsor; Riley Bridgman, Neoga; Nolan Burdett, Charleston; Brady Chaves, Effingham; Jessi Dust, Charleston; Alexis Elder, Sullivan; Makenna Green, Arthur; Aaron Harrell, Charleston; Chayse Martin, Paris; Jacob Mayes, Greenup; Emma Metzger, Charleston; Nicholas Mitchell, Kansas; Kaylee Phillips, Effingham; Daniel Reedy, Lovington; Hannah Tappendorf, Altamont; Jessica Voyles, Sullivan; and Emmalyn Walk, Neoga.