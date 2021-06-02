Lake Land College John Deere Tech graduates honored in ceremony

MATTOON — Lake Land College honored the Spring 2021 John Deere Tech graduates at a ceremony May 14 in the Ag-Tech Building.

“I think it’s wonderful that we get to celebrate in person with our graduates this year after all everyone has been through,” Lake Land College President Josh Bullock said. “This is one of the most challenging programs we have at Lake Land College, so it is certainly something to celebrate.”

Each graduate drove through the building and received a John Deere plaque from John Deere Technology Instructor/Program Coordinator Russell Neu and John Deere Technology Instructors Matt Rodgers and Brent Curry.

“These graduates did a great job, and I think they will be very successful,” Neu said. “I am sure they will have good futures at their John Deere dealerships.”

AHW LLC sponsored graduate Eli Ennis, Charleston.

Alliance Tractor sponsored Skylar Rhoads, Mattoon.

For more information on the John Deere Tech program at Lake Land College, visit lakelandcollege.edu/guided-pathways and explore Agriculture.

