Land values conference to be virtual event

BLOOMINGTON — The annual Illinois Land Values Conference will be held on Thursday, March 18, as a virtual webinar-style event according to organizers at the Illinois Society of Professional Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers, the sponsoring group.
“Last year’s live event got cancelled less than a week before the meeting, and while we want very much to have an in-person conference this year, we are opting for a virtual event as we did last March,” says Luke Worrell, of Worrell Land Services in Jackson, overall chairman of the event. He explains that the conference is open to anyone who wants to register and take part in the conference. It will start at 9 a.m. and wrap up at noon.
“There is a charge to participate in the webinar and that is $80 for non-members of the society. That includes both electronic and hard copies of the 2021 Land Values and Lease Trends Report,” he said. Worrell explained that all who register for the event will receive a pdf of the 124-page document as well as a mailed copy. “We can’t guarantee we can have printed copies in everyone’s hands by the 18th so we will be sending electronic versions they can use for reference on the 18th.”
Registration is available online at www.ispfmra.org. The cutoff for registering is noon Tuesday, March 16.
The keynote speaker on the program will be Steve Johnson, Ph.D., with Iowa State Extension Outreach. His presentation will focus on a crop marketing outlook, strategies, tools and market planning. He will be followed by a panel discussion among four ISPMFRA members representing different areas of the state. A presentation on the annual land values and lease trends report will conclude the half-day event. That will be presented by Worrell and Gary Schnitkey, Ph.D., with the University of Illinois.
Individual or bulk copies of the Land Values Report are now also available for ordering on the site. The cost for individual copies is $15 with discounts available for quantities.