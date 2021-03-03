Land values conference to be virtual event

BLOOMINGTON — The annual Illinois Land Values Conference will be held on Thursday, March 18, as a virtual webinar-style event according to organizers at the Illinois Society of Professional Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers, the sponsoring group.

“Last year’s live event got cancelled less than a week before the meeting, and while we want very much to have an in-person conference this year, we are opting for a virtual event as we did last March,” says Luke Worrell, of Worrell Land Services in Jackson, overall chairman of the event. He explains that the conference is open to anyone who wants to register and take part in the conference. It will start at 9 a.m. and wrap up at noon.

“There is a charge to participate in the webinar and that is $80 for non-members of the society. That includes both electronic and hard copies of the 2021 Land Values and Lease Trends Report,” he said. Worrell explained that all who register for the event will receive a pdf of the 124-page document as well as a mailed copy. “We can’t guarantee we can have printed copies in everyone’s hands by the 18th so we will be sending electronic versions they can use for reference on the 18th.”

Registration is available online at www.ispfmra.org. The cutoff for registering is noon Tuesday, March 16.