Latest ag stats show mixed results for harvest, prices

ST. LOUIS — The National Agricultural Statistics Service has issued its current Illinois Crop Progress and Production reports for the week ending Nov 21. and their current agriculture production index.

There were 5.1 days suitable for field work during the week. Statewide, the average temperature was 40.6 degrees, 1.3 degrees below normal. Precipitation averaged 0.26 inches, 0.41 inches below normal. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 11 percent short, 74 percent adequate, and 15 percent surplus.

Subsoil moisture supply was rated 2 percent very short, 10 percent short, 79 percent adequate, and 9 percent surplus.

Soybeans harvested reached 95 percent, compared to the 5-year average of 98 percent.

Winter wheat planted reached 90 percent, compared to the 5-year average of 99 percent. Winter wheat emerged reached 75 percent, compared to the 5-year average of 90 percent. Winter wheat condition was 2 percent very poor, 2 percent poor, 11 percent fair, 70 percent good, and 15 percent excellent.

Illinois Agricultural Prices

The October Prices Received Index 2011 Base (Agricultural Production), at 106.8, decreased 1.7 percent from September but increased 20 percent from October 2020. At 106.0, the Crop Production Index was down 2.1 percent from last month but up 21 percent from the previous year.

The Livestock Production Index, at 108.1, decreased 0.8 percent from September, but increased 20 percent from October last year. Producers received lower prices during October for corn, hogs, market eggs, and broilers, and higher prices for lettuce, milk, sweet corn, and broccoli.

In addition to prices, the volume change of commodities marketed also influences the indexes. In October, there was increased monthly movement for soybeans, corn, cotton, and calves and decreased marketing of cattle, milk, broilers, and wheat.

