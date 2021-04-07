Less corn, more beans projected

ST. LOUIS — The National Agricultural Statistics Service has issued its current Illinois Crop Progress and Production and Prospective Planting reports the week ending April 4.

There were 3.6 days suitable for field work during the week ending April 4. Statewide, the average temperature was 45.6 degrees, 1.8 degrees below normal. Precipitation averaged 0.04 inches, 0.84 inches below normal. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 1% very short, 16% short, 70% adequate, and 13% surplus. Subsoil moisture supply was rated 1% very short, 11% short, 79% adequate, and 9% surplus.

Winter wheat headed was 2%, up 1% over the 5-year average. Winter wheat condition was rated 4% very poor, 5% poor, 17% fair, 61% good, and 13% excellent.

Illinois prospective plantings

Corn growers intend to plant 10.9 million acres in 2021, down 4% from 2020. Soybean planted area is expected to total 10.7 million acres, up 4% from the previous year. Winter wheat area seeded last fall is estimated at 700,000 acres, up 23% from the previous year. Area planted to oats is expected to total 60,000 acres, unchanged from 2020. Producers intend to harvest 450,000 acres of all hay in 2021, down 8% from last year.