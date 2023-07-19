CHARLESTON — Local 4-H participants “learn by doing,” and the Coles County Fair is their opportunity to demonstrate the knowledge and skills they have gained throughout their time in 4-H as they display their projects.

4-H general project exhibits will be displayed in the 4-H Center from Sunday to Wednesday during the fair week. The top exhibitors in general projects will be acknowledged at the awards program on July 30 at the fairgrounds. Please come and support our youth in their 4-H project accomplishments. 4-H youth who raise beef, swine, sheep, goats, rabbits, and poultry for their annual projects will showcase them at the livestock show.

Unless otherwise noted, most events will occur at the Coles County Fairgrounds 4-H Show & Sale Arena at 603 W Madison Ave, Charleston.

Sunday, July 30

1 p.m.—Rabbit Show

3:30 p.m.—Poultry Show

4 p.m.—Beef Rate-of-Gain (or at the conclusion of the poultry show)

5:30 p.m.—4-H General Projects Awards Program

Monday, July 31

8:30 a.m.—Swine Show

Noon—Goat Show

6 p.m.—Sheep Show

Tuesday, Aug. 1

9 a.m.—Beef Show (Awards Following)

Wednesday, Aug. 2

5 p.m.—4-H Livestock Awards Presentation by Coles County Young Leaders

6 p.m.—Master Showmanship Contest

Thursday, Aug. 3

5–7 p.m.—4-H Federation Club Pork Burger Meal (Tickets $7)

5:30 p.m.—4-H Livestock Auction, sponsored by the Coles County Fair Board

4-H members will have the opportunity to display their projects at the Illinois State Fair on Aug. 13 in Springfield.

All 4-H shows are open to the public and free to attend, so the community is encouraged to come out and support our local youth.