CHAMPAIGN — Unlike the proverb “In like a lion, out like a lamb,” March in Illinois was mild at the start, but with below average temperatures in the middle and near the end of the month,

according to Illinois State Climatologist Trent Ford at the University of Illinois’ Illinois State Water Survey. Severe weather marked the last day of March.

Temperatures between March 12 and 21 were 8 to 15 degrees below normal across the state. Actual temperatures in mid-March dipped to as low as 2 degrees in Menard County and 6 degrees in Will County.

March average temperatures ranged from the low 30s in far northern Illinois to the high 40s in southern Illinois, within 1 degree of normal virtually everywhere. The preliminary statewide average March temperature was 40.5 degrees, 0.6 degrees below the 1991–2020 average.

Precipitation

An active storm track and many low-pressure systems ran through the Midwest in March. For Illinois, this meant multiple rounds of occasionally heavy rainfall. Total March precipitation ranged from just over 3 inches in northwest Illinois to nearly 12 inches in far southern Illinois. Although the northern third of the state was around 1 to 2 inches wetter than normal last month, parts of central and southern Illinois were 3 to 6 inches wetter than normal.

The preliminary statewide average total March precipitation was 4.46 inches, 1.24 inches above the 1991–2020 average.

A strong storm system came through the Midwest on the final day of the month, producing dozens of tornadoes, hail, and widespread straight-line wind gusts exceeding 60 to 70 mph. Significant damage occurred to multiple towns in Illinois that evening, including Sherman in Sangamon County and Robinson in Crawford County.

Among several injuries, three fatalities were reported from the initially rated EF-3 tornado in Crawford County. Additionally, wind gusts exceeding 90 mph were reported in parts of LaSalle and Grundy counties in northern Illinois.

Through April 1 this year, there have been 200 severe thunderstorm or tornado warnings issued by National Weather Service Offices for Illinois, second only to 2006. By this time of the year in 2022, the state had only had 56 severe thunderstorm or tornado warnings.

Only the northern half of the state saw any snowfall in March, with totals ranging from less than half an inch along Interstate 70 to nearly 15 inches in northwest Illinois. Rockford’s 14.1 inches was the most March snowfall there since 1972. Freeport had a whopping 14.5 inches of snow.

Outlooks

The latest April outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center lean toward warmer and wetter than normal for the month. If wetter conditions do prevail this month–and with a very healthy snowpack present in the Upper Midwest–we’ll need to watch carefully for the risk of spring flooding, especially along the mainstem Mississippi River.