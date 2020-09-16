National Agricultural Statistics services issues current crop production report

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — The National Agricultural Statistics Service has issued its current Illinois Crop Progress and Production Reports for the week ending Sept. 13.

There were 4.6 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sept. 13. Statewide, the average temperature was 68.4 degrees, 1.1 degree below normal. Precipitation averaged 2.12 inches, 1.33 inches above normal. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 4 percent very short, 26 percent short, 63 percent adequate, and 7 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture supply was rated 5 percent very short, 25 percent short, 64 percent adequate, and 6 surplus.

Corn dented was 92 percent compared to the 5-year average of 87 percent. Corn mature was 37 percent compared to the 5-year average of 44 percent. Corn harvested for grain was 2 percent compared to the 5-year average of 5 percent. Corn condition was rated 3 percent very poor, 6 percent poor, 19 percent fair, 52 percent good, and 20 percent excellent.

Soybeans turning color was at 49 percent compared to the 5-year average of 55 percent. Soybeans dropping leaves was at 17 percent compared to the 5-year average of 25 percent. Soybean condition was rated 2 percent very poor, 6 percent poor, 21 percent fair, 54 percent good, and 17 percent excellent.

September Crop Production