National Agricultural Statistics services issues current crop production report

ST. LOUIS — The National Agricultural Statistics Service has issued its current Illinois Crop Progress and Production Reports for the week ending Sept. 13.
There were 4.6 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sept. 13. Statewide, the average temperature was 68.4 degrees, 1.1 degree below normal. Precipitation averaged 2.12 inches, 1.33 inches above normal. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 4 percent very short, 26 percent short, 63 percent adequate, and 7 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture supply was rated 5 percent very short, 25 percent short, 64 percent adequate, and 6 surplus.
Corn dented was 92 percent compared to the 5-year average of 87 percent. Corn mature was 37 percent compared to the 5-year average of 44 percent. Corn harvested for grain was 2 percent compared to the 5-year average of 5 percent. Corn condition was rated 3 percent very poor, 6 percent poor, 19 percent fair, 52 percent good, and 20 percent excellent.
Soybeans turning color was at 49 percent compared to the 5-year average of 55 percent. Soybeans dropping leaves was at 17 percent compared to the 5-year average of 25 percent. Soybean condition was rated 2 percent very poor, 6 percent poor, 21 percent fair, 54 percent good, and 17 percent excellent.
September Crop Production
Corn: Planted area is estimated at 10.9 million acres, up 4 percent from last year. Harvested area, forecast at 10.7 million acres, is up 5 percent from 2019. Based on September 1 conditions, the Illinois corn yield is forecast at 203 bushels per acre, down 4 bushels from last month but up 22 bushels from 2019. Production is forecast at 2.17 billion bushels, up 18 percent from last year’s production.
Soybeans: Planted area is estimated at 10.40 million acres, up 5 percent from last year. Harvested area, forecast at 10.35 million acres, is up 5 percent from 2019. Based on September 1 conditions, the Illinois soybean yield is forecast at 62 bushels per acre, up 8 bushels from 2019. Production is forecast at 642 million bushels, up 21 percent from 2019.
For more information on NASS surveys and reports, call the Heartland Regional Field Office at 314-595-9594 or email nassrfohlr@nass.usda.gov.
