National Agricultural Statistics services issues current crop production report

ST. LOUIS — The National Agricultural Statistics Service has issued its current Illinois Crop Production Reports.

Corn: Planted area is estimated at 10.9 million acres, up 4 percent from last year. Harvested area, forecast at 10.7 million acres, is up 5 percent from 2019. Based on August 1 conditions, the Illinois corn yield is forecast at 207 bushels per acre, up 26 bushels from 2019. Production is forecast at 2.21 billion bushels, up 20 percent from last year’s production.

Soybeans: Planted area is estimated at 10.40 million acres, up 5 percent from last year. Harvested area, forecast at 10.35 million acres, is up 5 percent from 2019. Based on August 1 conditions, the Illinois soybean yield is forecast at 64 bushels per acre, up 10 bushels from 2019. Production is forecast at 662 million bushels, up 24 percent from 2019.

Winter Wheat: Harvested area in 2020 is forecast at 500,000 acres, down 9 percent from the previous year. The winter wheat yield is forecast at 68 bushels per acre, up 1 bushel from 2019. Production is forecast at 34.0 million bushels, down 8 percent from last year.

For more information on NASS surveys and reports, call the Heartland Regional Field Office at 314-595-9594 or email nassrfohlr@nass.usda.gov.

