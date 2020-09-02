National Agricultural Statistics services issues current crop production report

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — The National Agricultural Statistics Service has issued its current Illinois Crop Progress and Production Reports for the week ending Aug. 30.

There were 6.9 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending August 30, 2020. Statewide, the average temperature was 77.3 degrees, 3.8 degrees above normal. Precipitation averaged 0.13 inches, 0.67 inches below normal. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 12 percent very short, 40 percent short, and 48 percent adequate. Subsoil moisture supply was rated 7 percent very short, 33 percent short, and 60 percent adequate.

Corn dough was 97 percent compared to the 5-year average of 93 percent. Corn dented was 71 percent compared to the 5-year average of 67 percent. Corn mature was 12 percent compared to the 5-year average of 13 percent. Corn condition was rated 2 percent very poor, 5 percent poor, 23 percent fair, 57 percent good, and 13 percent excellent.

Soybeans setting pods was at 97 percent compared to the 5-year average of 94 percent. Soybean condition was rated 1 percent very poor, 5 percent poor, 22 percent fair, 58 percent good, and 14 percent excellent

For more information on NASS surveys and reports, call the Heartland Regional Field Office at 314-595-9594 or email nassrfohlr@nass.usda.gov.

