National Agricultural Statistics services issues current crop production report

ST. LOUIS — The National Agricultural Statistics Service has issued its current Illinois Crop Progress and Production Reports for the week ending Aug. 23.

There were 6.8 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending August 23, 2020. Statewide, the average temperature was 71.2 degrees, 2.4 degrees below normal. Precipitation averaged 0.11 inches, 0.59 inches below normal. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 6 percent very short, 29 percent short, 64 percent adequate, and 1 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture supply was rated 3 percent very short, 21 percent short, 75 percent adequate, and 1 percent surplus.

Corn dough was 93 percent compared to the 5-year average of 88 percent. Corn dented was 47 percent compared to the 5-year average of 51 percent. Corn condition was rated 1 percent very poor, 5 percent poor, 22 percent fair, 58 percent good, and 14 percent excellent. Soybeans setting pods was at 92 percent compared to the 5-year average of 89 percent. Soybean condition was rated 1 percent very poor, 5 percent poor, 21 percent fair, 57 percent good, and 16 percent excellent.

For more information on NASS surveys and reports, call the Heartland Regional Field Office at 314-595-9594 or email nassrfohlr@nass.usda.gov.

