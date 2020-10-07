National Agricultural Statistics services issues current crop production report

ST. LOUIS — The National Agricultural Statistics Service has issued its current Illinois Crop Progress and Production Reports for the week ending Oct. 4.

There were 5.6 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending October 4. Statewide, the average temperature was 53.0 degrees, 7.9 degrees below normal. Precipitation averaged 0.68 inches, 0.07 inches below normal. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 7% very short, 23% short, 68% adequate, and 2% surplus. Subsoil moisture supply was rated 7% very short, 25% short, 66% adequate, and 2% surplus.

Corn mature was 89%, compared to the 5-year average of 85%. Corn harvested for grain was 26% complete, compared to the 5-year average of 39%. Corn condition was rated 2% very poor, 5% poor, 20% fair, 58% good, and 15% excellent.

Soybeans turning color was at 95%, compared to the 5-year average of 93%. Soybeans dropping leaves was at 81%, compared to the 5-year average of 80%. Soybean harvest was 25% complete, compared to the 5-year average of 33%. Soybean condition was rated 1% very poor, 3% poor, 21% fair, 59% good, and 16% excellent.

Winter wheat planted was at 29%, compared to the 5-year average of 16%. Winter wheat emerged was at 9%, compared to the 5-year average of 2%.