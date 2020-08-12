National Agricultural Statistics services issues current crop progress report

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — The National Agricultural Statistics Service has issued its current Illinois Crop Progress and Condition Reports for the week ending Aug. 9.

There were 5.6 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending August 9, 2020. Statewide, the average temperature was 69.2 degrees, 4.6 degrees below normal. Precipitation averaged 0.42 inches, 0.56 inches below normal. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 2 percent very short, 21 percent short, 65 percent adequate, and 12 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture supply was rated 1 percent very short, 16 percent short, 73 percent adequate, and 10 percent surplus.

Corn dough was 66 percent compared to the 5-year average of 64 percent. Corn dented was 10 percent compared to the 5-year average of 16 percent. Corn condition was rated 1 percent very poor, 4 percent poor, 16 percent fair, 58 percent good, and 21 percent excellent.

Soybeans blooming reached 91 percent compared to the 5-year average of 90 percent. Soybeans setting pods was at 74 percent compared to the 5-year average of 70 percent. Soybeans condition was rated 2 percent very poor, 4 percent poor, 16 percent fair, 58 percent good, and 20 percent excellent.