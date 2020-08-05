National Agricultural Statistics services issues current crop progress reports

There were 4.3 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending August 2, 2020. Statewide, the average temperature was 74.1 degrees, 0.1 degrees below normal. Precipitation averaged 1.89 inches, 1.14 inches above normal. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 1 percent very short, 9 percent short, 68 percent adequate, and 22 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture supply was rated 1 percent very short, 8 percent short, 79 percent adequate, and 12 percent surplus.

Corn silking was 96 percent compared to the 5-year average of 92 percent. Corn dough was 43 percent compared to the 5-year average of 47 percent. Corn condition was rated 1 percent very poor, 4 percent poor, 19 percent fair, 59 percent good, and 17 percent excellent.

Soybeans blooming reached 78 percent compared to the 5-year average of 84 percent. Soybeans setting pods was at 52 percent compared to the 5-year average of 55 percent. Soybeans condition was rated 2 percent very poor, 4 percent poor, 18 percent fair, 61 percent good, and 15 percent excellent.

