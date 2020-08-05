National Agricultural Statistics services issues current crop progress reports

ST. LOUIS — The National Agricultural Statistics Service has issued its current ag prices and Illinois Crop Progress and Condition Reports for the weeks ending July 26 and Aug. 2
There were 5.0 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending July 26, 2020. Statewide, the average temperature was 77.0 degrees, 1.1 degrees above normal. Precipitation averaged 1.23 inches, 0.26 inches above normal. Topsoil moisture supply was rated at 1 percent very short, 11 percent short, 79 percent adequate, and 9 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture supply was rated at 2 percent very short, 8 percent short, 83 percent adequate, and 7 percent surplus.
Corn silking was at 89 percent compared to the 5-year average of 84 percent. Corn dough was at 22 percent compared to the 5-year average of 28 percent. Corn condition was rated at 1 percent very poor, 4 percent poor, 21 percent fair, 60 percent good, and 14 percent excellent.
Soybeans blooming reached 67 percent compared to the 5-year average of 74 percent. Soybeans setting pods was at 36 percent compared to the 5-year average of 38 percent. Soybeans condition was rated at 1 percent very poor, 4 percent poor, 19 percent fair, 61 percent good, and 15 percent excellent.
Winter wheat harvested was at 97 percent compared to the previous year at 97 percent and the 5-year average of 98 percent.
There were 4.3 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending August 2, 2020. Statewide, the average temperature was 74.1 degrees, 0.1 degrees below normal. Precipitation averaged 1.89 inches, 1.14 inches above normal. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 1 percent very short, 9 percent short, 68 percent adequate, and 22 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture supply was rated 1 percent very short, 8 percent short, 79 percent adequate, and 12 percent surplus.
Corn silking was 96 percent compared to the 5-year average of 92 percent. Corn dough was 43 percent compared to the 5-year average of 47 percent. Corn condition was rated 1 percent very poor, 4 percent poor, 19 percent fair, 59 percent good, and 17 percent excellent.
Soybeans blooming reached 78 percent compared to the 5-year average of 84 percent. Soybeans setting pods was at 52 percent compared to the 5-year average of 55 percent. Soybeans condition was rated 2 percent very poor, 4 percent poor, 18 percent fair, 61 percent good, and 15 percent excellent.
June Agricultural Prices
The June Prices Received Index 2011 Base (Agricultural Production), at 89.2, increased 1.0 percent from May but decreased 4.9 percent from June 2019. At 91.8, the Crop Production Index was down 3.3 percent from last month but up 2.1 percent from the previous year. The Livestock Production Index, at 86.7, increased 5.0 percent from May, but decreased 11 percent from June last year.
Producers received higher prices during June for milk, oranges, broilers, and lettuce but lower prices for hogs, market eggs, cantaloupes, and corn. In addition to prices, the indexes are influenced by the volume change of commodities producers market. In June, there was increased monthly movement for wheat, hay, peaches, and cantaloupes and decreased marketing of strawberries, oranges, milk, and cattle.
For more information on NASS surveys and reports, call the Heartland Regional Field Office at 314-595-9594 or email nassrfohlr@nass.usda.gov.
